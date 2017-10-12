The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Western Railway report says rain, panic, ‘pool padla’ caused stampede

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 6:19 am IST

The situation reportedly worsened when someone shouted, “phool padla”, in reference to a flower vendor dropping a bunch of flowers.

The railway ministry orders enquiry into the 18-month delay of issuing tender for the Elphinstone Road Bridge.
 The railway ministry orders enquiry into the 18-month delay of issuing tender for the Elphinstone Road Bridge.

Mumbai: The report by a five-member team headed by the Western Railway (WR) Chief Security Officer (CSO) probing the September 29 stampede at the Elphinstone-Parel bridge states that the stampede was caused due to panic, as reported by The Asian Age on Sunday. The WR has also said that they will be providing a walkie-talkie hotline to the station master, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel on duty to deal with such crisis situations.

A recent press release by the WR said that the committee had come to a conclusion that the stampede happened because of the sudden downpour of heavy rains coupled with the accumulation of a large number of commuters on the foot over-bridge around 10 am. The situation reportedly worsened when someone shouted, “phool padla”, in reference to a flower vendor dropping a bunch of flowers, but being misinterpreted as “pool padla”, referring to the bridge's collapse.  

Speaking about the walkie-talkies being provided to the railway and police personnel, said, “The on-duty station master, RPF and GRP personnel will have to make sure that they keep each other in loop. The walkie-talkies will help them in patrolling and knowing each other's location.”

Committee made to probe delay

The railway ministry orders enquiry into the 18-month delay of issuing tender for the Elphinstone Road Bridge. The WR press release stated that the issue of notice inviting tender for the FOB took about 18 months and that the railway board has decided to constitute a high level expert committee to inquire into the delay in the process and suggest ways to prevent such delays. The committee will be headed by Pratyush Sinha, Retd Chief Vigilance Commissioner with Vinayak Chatterjee, Chairman CII Economic Affairs Council, and Subodh Jain, Retd Member Engineering, Railway Board as members and current Director Safety, Rly Board, Shri Pankaj Kumar as Member Secretary. They have been asked to submit the report in three months.

Tags: western railway, elphinstone railway station stampede

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch out! Lice may be all over your Halloween costume

2

Earth to witness asteroid swingby over the southern sky on Thursday

3

Female surgeons better at not killing you compared to male surgeons: Study

4

This robot is a masseuse in a Singapore clinic

5

Video: Watch what happens when online trolls bully in real life

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham