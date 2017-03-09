Indian stranded in Kuwait waits for MEA’s help

He was allegedly beaten and denied salary by his employers who also alleged that Mr Kumar owed them money.

Mumbai: Indian citizen Pawan Kumar, who has been stuck in Kuwait for last three years, is still waiting for assistance from Indian embassy. Mr Kumar tweeted to Sushma Swaraj seeking help in June 2016, and even after being guided by the minister, he is still waiting for assistance from the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

Mr Kumar, a resident of Unnao, has repeatedly approached Indian authorities after his former employer implicated him in an alleged fake criminal case.

Mr Kumar who went to Kuwait for a job three years back and was forced to sign a document in the local language. After signing the document, he was beaten up by his employers.

After the employer refused to pay the salary, Mr Kumar had expressed his desire to leave the job. However, he was informed that he owed money to the employers and was allegedly brutally beaten up.

Mr Kumar rushed to the officials in the Indian embassy in Kuwait to report the incident. After he approached the officials, he was kept in embassy’s shelter home for around four months. As the employer had registered an absconding and criminal case against him, he wasn’t able to return to India.

Ms Shaheen Sayyed, an Indian residing in Kuwait said, “According to Pawan the employer registered the case only after a gap of few months. If the embassy had helped him, Kumar would have returned to India.” Ms Sayyed also added that the embassy officials have stopped replying her.

Sushma Swaraj had replied to Mr Pawan on Twitter, assuring him that the embassy would provide a lawyer free of cost and he would receive assistance soon. However, despite the assurance, he had to pay 100 Kuwaiti Dinar to the lawyer.