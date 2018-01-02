The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Day after Dalit-Maratha clashes in Pune, violence erupts in Mumbai suburbs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 3:34 pm IST

Local train services were also affected on Harbour line between Chembur and Govandi due to agitation by protesters in Mumbai.

On Monday, one person was killed in violence when an event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army. (Photo: ANI)
 On Monday, one person was killed in violence when an event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Tensions escalated in the Mumbai suburban district of Chembur on Tuesday a day after clashes between Dalit and Maratha groups broke out in Bhima Koregaon near Pune.

Reports quoting eyewitnesses said the commotion commenced at Chembur naka. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Unconfirmed reports also suggest that a bus was stoned at during the protests.

Violence was also reported from Powai, Mankhurd, Bhandup, Govandi, Sion and Mulund where several shops were forced to pull down their shutters.

According to reports, some shops that stayed open were vandalised. Shops in Ghatkopar were also closed.

Police have been deployed at all the crucial areas and patrolling is on in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Local train services were also affected on Harbour line between Chembur and Govandi due to agitation by the protesters.

Mumbai Police also tweeted about the traffic in the city, requesting citizens not to spread rumours.

On Monday, one person was killed in violence in an event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, where forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to the celebration of `British' victory.

Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism occurred at Bhima Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil on Monday afternoon when people were heading for the war memorial in the village, police said.

A man died in the violence, a top police official told PTI late on Monday evening. However, his identity and how exactly he died is not known yet, the officer said.

The violence erupted after a local group and some members of the crowd on its way to the memorial, had an argument over some issue.

"Stone-pelting started after the argument. During the violence, some vehicles and a house in the vicinity were damaged," a police officer deployed for security at Bhima Koregaon said without elaborating.

He said the police stopped traffic on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway for some time following the incident.

Mobile phone networks were also blocked for few hours to stop circulation of inflammatory messages.

The battle of Bhima Koregaon was fought on January 1, 1818. Some Dalit leaders and thinkers view its outcome as a victory of oppressed classes over the upper-caste establishment of those times.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale demanded police protection for Dalits in the wake of Monday's violence.

"Dalit groups visiting Bhima Koregaon were stopped at Sanaswadi near Koregaon. Stones were hurled at them. No police force was available for their protection," Athawale said in a statement.

He also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to deploy additional police force in the village and provide protection to the members of local Dalit community.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered judicial enquiry for Bhima Koregaon incident and has also ordered a CID enquiry for the death of a youth and an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to kin of the victim who died on Monday.

He said strict action will be taken against all those who spread rumours and try to invoke violence.

Meanwhile, the situation in Pune remained under control on Tuesday with Section 144 still imposed in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: bhima koregaon protests, protests in mumbai, maharashtra chief minister devendra fadnavis, local trains in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

No more chocolates as cacao plant may soon go extinct

2

Nokia 3310 4G expected to run Android-based YunOS

3

Sugary drinks may result in poorer memory: Studies

4

Prabhas opens up on emotional moment watching debut film with mother, sister

5

Face Unlock for OnePlus 5, Oreo 8.0 for 5T released in Beta

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham