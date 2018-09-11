The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

Ahead of Durga Puja, Mamata announces Rs 28 crore grant for organisers

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2018, 8:02 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2018, 8:06 am IST

A total of 3,000 Durga Puja committees are there in Kolkata and 25,000 across the state.

She also announced that the committees will not have to pay the fee to the fire department to obtain a licence. (Photo: File)
 She also announced that the committees will not have to pay the fee to the fire department to obtain a licence. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a grant of Rs 28 crore to 28,000 puja committees across the state ahead of the festival of Durga Puja.

The Chief Minister said that her government will provide Rs 10,000 each to the puja committees under "community development programme."

A total of 3,000 Durga Puja committees are there in Kolkata and 25,000 across the state.

"West Bengal Government would spend Rs 28 crore to provide the financial assistance to the committees," Mamata said while speaking at the coordination meeting with Puja organisers and police at Netaji indoor stadium, here.

She also announced that the committees will not have to pay the fee to the fire department to obtain a licence. Durga Puja, which is one of the prominent festivals of West Bengal, will be held in October.

Tags: mamata banerjee, durga puja 2018, west bengal govt
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

2

Genes are key to academic success, says study

3

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

4

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

5

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham