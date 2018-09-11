Ahead of Durga Puja, Mamata announces Rs 28 crore grant for organisers

A total of 3,000 Durga Puja committees are there in Kolkata and 25,000 across the state.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a grant of Rs 28 crore to 28,000 puja committees across the state ahead of the festival of Durga Puja.

The Chief Minister said that her government will provide Rs 10,000 each to the puja committees under "community development programme."

"West Bengal Government would spend Rs 28 crore to provide the financial assistance to the committees," Mamata said while speaking at the coordination meeting with Puja organisers and police at Netaji indoor stadium, here.

She also announced that the committees will not have to pay the fee to the fire department to obtain a licence. Durga Puja, which is one of the prominent festivals of West Bengal, will be held in October.