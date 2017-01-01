Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

Metros, Kolkata

2017 will mark DeModitisation, says Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 1, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2017, 4:02 am IST

West Bengal CM slams PM address for no mention of ‘note ban deaths’, releases list.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Reacting sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-awaited speech on demonetisation on New Year eve, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said it did not answer any of the questions which are troubling the common man.

“Modi Babu wanted 50 days to deliver promises. He badly failed. PM who runs nation in the name of Suddhikaran just underwent Buddhiharan. Promises broken. Promises derailed. People are not beggars. He has snatched common man’s financial rights,” she tweeted.

Describing his speech as “heartless, baseless”, she even slammed Mr Modi for not mentioning 112 people who died standing in the queues outside banks and ATMs.

“Financial Emergency continues in the name of black money cleanup. Money not available in banks. Still no concrete solutions to problem,” she said in another tweet.

Dismissing the PM’s speech, she said: “Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise.”

Scoffing at Mr Modi’s previous claim that scrapping of high-value notes was aimed at eliminating black money and fake currency from the country, Ms Banerjee wanted to know why Mr Modi did not disclose any statistics which could throw light on his stated objectives.

“Where are the figures of Demonetisation? How much of black money recovered? What did the nation gain after 50 days of excruciating pain?” she tweeted shortly after Mr Modi’s address to the nation.

She pointed out that the prime minister failed to address the main issue and tried to divert the attention of the people. Ms Banerjee argued that the speech showed that Mr Modi had taken over the job of Arun Jaitley.

“PM deviated from actual agenda of black money & #Demonetisation PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made pre-Budget speech. So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM,” she tweeted.

In a clever twist of semantics, Ms Banerjee said demonetisation will lead to Mr Modi’s departure. “The year 2017 will mark the year of Demoditisation. This will be the New Year Resolution of all 125 crore people of this great country,” she tweeted.  

Earlier, continuing her attack on the Centre, she asked why restrictions on cash withdrawal limit should persist even after the completion of 50 days of demonetisation. “Modi Babu, public are not beggars of your government. Why are there still restrictions on the cash withdrawal limit? 50 days are now over. How can you take away the right of citizens to withdraw their own hard-earned money?” she tweeted. Calling the PM “arrogant”, she held him responsible for the deaths of 112 people while standing in queues either outside the banks or ATMS since November 9 and released a list containing the names of those deceased.

Tags: atms, pm modi, demonetisation, currency demonetisation
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

The fish that can give you a high and nightmares

2

Your morning erection is linked to heart health

3

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

4

Indonesia: Pilot stumbles through security check drunk; suspended

5

Delhi: Swaraj facilitates child’s examination by AIIMS doctor

more

Editors' Picks

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham