2017 will mark DeModitisation, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM slams PM address for no mention of ‘note ban deaths’, releases list.

Kolkata: Reacting sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-awaited speech on demonetisation on New Year eve, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said it did not answer any of the questions which are troubling the common man.

“Modi Babu wanted 50 days to deliver promises. He badly failed. PM who runs nation in the name of Suddhikaran just underwent Buddhiharan. Promises broken. Promises derailed. People are not beggars. He has snatched common man’s financial rights,” she tweeted.

Describing his speech as “heartless, baseless”, she even slammed Mr Modi for not mentioning 112 people who died standing in the queues outside banks and ATMs.

“Financial Emergency continues in the name of black money cleanup. Money not available in banks. Still no concrete solutions to problem,” she said in another tweet.

Dismissing the PM’s speech, she said: “Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise.”

Scoffing at Mr Modi’s previous claim that scrapping of high-value notes was aimed at eliminating black money and fake currency from the country, Ms Banerjee wanted to know why Mr Modi did not disclose any statistics which could throw light on his stated objectives.

“Where are the figures of Demonetisation? How much of black money recovered? What did the nation gain after 50 days of excruciating pain?” she tweeted shortly after Mr Modi’s address to the nation.

She pointed out that the prime minister failed to address the main issue and tried to divert the attention of the people. Ms Banerjee argued that the speech showed that Mr Modi had taken over the job of Arun Jaitley.

“PM deviated from actual agenda of black money & #Demonetisation PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made pre-Budget speech. So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM,” she tweeted.

In a clever twist of semantics, Ms Banerjee said demonetisation will lead to Mr Modi’s departure. “The year 2017 will mark the year of Demoditisation. This will be the New Year Resolution of all 125 crore people of this great country,” she tweeted.

Earlier, continuing her attack on the Centre, she asked why restrictions on cash withdrawal limit should persist even after the completion of 50 days of demonetisation. “Modi Babu, public are not beggars of your government. Why are there still restrictions on the cash withdrawal limit? 50 days are now over. How can you take away the right of citizens to withdraw their own hard-earned money?” she tweeted. Calling the PM “arrogant”, she held him responsible for the deaths of 112 people while standing in queues either outside the banks or ATMS since November 9 and released a list containing the names of those deceased.