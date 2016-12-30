6 die of suffocation as fire breaks out in Pune bakery

The workers sleeping inside the bakery were trapped as the door was bolted from outside, and died of suffocation.

Pune: At least six people were killed in a fire at a bakery in Pune on Friday.

The fire broke out early in the morning at the ground floor of "Bakes and Cakes" shop. A short-circuit is believed to be the cause.

The police are investigating why the workers were locked inside.