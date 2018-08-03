The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 03, 2018

Muslim man hurled religious insults, forced to shave beard in Gurgaon

PTI
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 6:42 pm IST

The accused took Jaffrudin to salon and chopped his beard off. They also threatened to kill him if he approached the police.

Jaffruddin initially ignored the religious insults, but later got into an argument. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  Jaffruddin initially ignored the religious insults, but later got into an argument. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Gurgaon: A Muslim man was allegedly forced to shave his beard and thrashed following an altercation in Gurgaon's Sector 29. A resident of Haryana's Mewat, Jaffruddin had come to Gurgaon to meet his friend when the accused started abusing the victim in Khandsa Mandi area on Tuesday.

"Jaffruddin initially ignored the religious insults, but later got into an argument. Then the accused started thrashing Jaffruddin. They took him to a salon and chopped his beard off," Gurgaon Police public relations officer Subhash Bokan told PTI.

They also threatened to kill Jaffruddin if he approached the police. However, the next morning, Jaffruddin went to Sector 37 police station and filed an FIR.

"Three persons have been arrested. This is an isolated incident and no organisation is involved in it," said Sumit Kuhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gurugram (Crime).

The accused have been identified as Gaurav, Eklash from Uttar Pradesh and Nitin from Haryana.

Tags: muslim man assaulted, muslim man harassed in gurgaon, gurgaon man, muslim man thrashed in gurgaon
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

