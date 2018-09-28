The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 08:57 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi: Two more die due to Diptheria, death toll rises to 22

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 8:48 am IST

The new cases were at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital at Kingsway Camp, which has already seen 19 fatalities due to it.

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta Tuesday had suspended medical superintendent of the hospital for alleged lapses in connection with the death of these children at the facility. (Representational image)
 North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta Tuesday had suspended medical superintendent of the hospital for alleged lapses in connection with the death of these children at the facility. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Two more deaths due to diptheria has been reported at a civic hospital in north Delhi, taking the toll from the infectious disease in the city to 22, officials said Thursday. 

The fresh deaths were reported at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital at Kingsway Camp, which has already seen 19 fatalities due to it. 

"From September 6 onwards, there have been over 170 admissions at the municipal hospital, out of whom 21 have died," a senior official said. 

One more death earlier had been reported at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital. 

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta on Tuesday had suspended medical superintendent of the hospital for alleged lapses in connection with the death of these children at the facility. Gupta had set up a panel a few days ago to look into the death cases and sought a report. 

"There were lapses, it seems, so we have taken the action. Rest action will depend on what comes out in the report," he said. 

The hospital is governed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). 
Then Medical Superintendent Sunil Kumar Gupta on September 20 had said that the patients belonged to age group of up to 9 years. 

Sunil Kumar Gupta, in an NDMC statement on September 20, was quoted as saying that diphtheria cases occur only in this season and such a number of cases in the season was "not unusual". 

On Sunday, the official had said that among the patients admitted, 122 belonged to Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Haryana and 14 from Delhi. 

The mayor Tuesday had also said that he had approached Union Health Minister J P Nadda in the wake of diphtheria deaths, for supply of anti-diphtheria serum (ADS) and it has been supplied to the hospital. 

"As of now, there is no shortage of the serum," he said. 

The diphtheria deaths had prompted the Delhi Commission for Women to send a notice to the municipal hospital. 

Tags: delhi deaths, diphtheria
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

2

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

3

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

4

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

5

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham