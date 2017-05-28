The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Delhi

Pro-ISIS slogans allegedly seen on Delhi University's wall; complaint filed

Published : May 28, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 3:31 pm IST

Delhi University Students' Union Secretary alleged that few people are trying to defame the college and are carrying out such activities.

New Delhi: Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Secretary, Ankit Sangwan on Sunday filed a complaint in the North Campus Police Station after Pro-ISIS slogans were allegedly seen in Delhi University's Delhi School of Economics.

Sangwan said that he was in his office when few students informed him about the derogatory comment written on the wall of the college.

"I later called the personal security of the university, shot the entire thing and called the local SHO. I have filed a written complaint about this, then we came to know that such slogans were also written on the walls of Justice For Social Work College," he said.

Sangwan also alleged that few people are trying to defame the college and are carrying out such activities.

"This is a type of propaganda, whether it is JNU, BHU or Delhi University's Ramjas college. The people who were talking about tearing up the nation whether it is about Bastar or Kashmir freedom, I think they are the only one who are behind this incident," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Jatin Narwal said that the complaint has been filed and they are examining it an inquiry is being conducted.

Narwal however declined to reveal the content of the graffiti.

