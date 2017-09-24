DU professor booked for 'insulting' goddess Durga in Facebook post

The police said Kedar Kumar Mandal was booked late last night under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

The controversial Facebook update was made at 07:43 pm on Friday but deleted later. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

New Delhi: An assistant professor of a Delhi University college has been booked for allegedly insulting Hindu goddess Durga in a post on Facebook.

BJP-affiliated National Democratic Teachers Front had on Saturday filed the police complaint against Kedar Kumar Mandal, an assistant professor at Dayal Singh College.

The controversial Facebook update was made at 07:43 pm on Friday but deleted later.

The police said Mandal was booked late last night under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code. These sections are hate speech laws which can attract imprisonment between three to five years or a fine or both.

Mandal did not respond to messages and could not be reached for comments.

RSS-affiliated ABVP too condemned the post and demanded immediate suspension of the professor.

“We demand his suspension and we request the student community to boycott his classes. Mandal has provoked sentiments during a festival time of Hindu --- Navratri,” ABVP’s Dayal Singh College unit said in a statement.

“If allowed to continue as a teacher he will only spread hatred among students,” it alleged.