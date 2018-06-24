Major arrested for killing Army officer's wife in Delhi's Brar Square

Major Nikhil Handa was nabbed from Meerut's Daurala on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The police suspect that the killer might have murdered her first and then run her over by a vehicle. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: After the wife of an Indian Army Major was found dead on a street in Delhi's Brar Square area on Saturday, an Indian Army Major has been arrested in the case.

An officer, privy to the probe, said that the accused has been detained and is being questioned.

The 30-year-old woman had gone to the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt for a physiotherapy session around 10 am on Saturday. She was found dead on a street in Brar Square are half an hour later.

The woman was found dead with her throat slit. The police suspect that the killer might have murdered her first and then run her over by a vehicle.

The Army Major identified his wife and a case of murder was registered. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)