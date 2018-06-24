The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 24, 2018 | Last Update : 03:16 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Major arrested for killing Army officer's wife in Delhi's Brar Square

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 24, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2018, 2:46 pm IST

Major Nikhil Handa was nabbed from Meerut's Daurala on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The police suspect that the killer might have murdered her first and then run her over by a vehicle. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The police suspect that the killer might have murdered her first and then run her over by a vehicle. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: After the wife of an Indian Army Major was found dead on a street in Delhi's Brar Square area on Saturday, an Indian Army Major has been arrested in the case. 

Major Nikhil Handa was nabbed from Meerut's Daurala on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

An officer, privy to the probe, said that the accused has been detained and is being questioned. 

The 30-year-old woman had gone to the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt for a physiotherapy session around 10 am on Saturday. She was found dead on a street in Brar Square are half an hour later.

Also Read: Army Major's wife found dead with throat slit in Delhi's Brar Square area

The woman was found dead with her throat slit. The police suspect that the killer might have murdered her first and then run her over by a vehicle. 

The Army Major identified his wife and a case of murder was registered. More details are awaited. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: crime against women, delhi cantonment, army major wife murdered
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

2

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

3

Watch: ‘Mamla Garam Hai’ for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty on 'hot set' of Simmba

4

Malaika Arora decodes yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

5

You won’t believe this! World’s smallest computer on a grain of rice

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham