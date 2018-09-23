Yashwant Sinha, Shotgun may run for 2019 polls on AAP tickets

“Shatrughanji is contesting the election. He is not rejecting the idea,” Mr Kejriwal had also said during the same rally.

New Delhi: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha are likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Aam Aadmi Party tickets. Sources said that the two are in direct talks with the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. While the former Union minister could contest from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency, Shatrughan Sinha is expected to contest from the West Delhi seat.

The party, however, has not confirmed the names of the two leaders officially. But Mr Kejriwal, during the “jan adhikar” rally organised in Noida, had publicly urged Yashwant Sinha to contest the elections and had said that Shatrughan Sinha has not “rejected the idea of contesting the polls”.

The two leaders had shared stage with Mr Kejriwal at the rally, which was held to address the issues of farmers and other governance related issues.

“A few days ago, Yashwantji had said he will not contest elections. Sir, I want to ask you if good people like you will not contest, then who will? The public wants you to contest,” Mr Kejriwal had said while addressing a rally.

“Shatrughanji is contesting the election. He is not rejecting the idea,” Mr Kejriwal had also said during the same rally.

Both Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha have been the ardent critics of the ruling BJP dispensation. Yashwant Sinha, quit the BJP officially on April 21, 2018 after rebelling against the party for months. While announcing his decision to quit the BJP he had said that he will not be joining any political party anytime soon.

Shatrughan Sinha, on the other hand, has not quit the saffron fold yet but has been one of the harshest critics of the BJP. Whether it’s about demonetisation or Prime Minister Modi’s foreign trips, Sinha has never minced words while bashing his own party.

Notably, soon after Yashwant Sinha quit the BJP, Shatrughan Sinha had dared the party to take action against him if it wants to, as he refused to resign on his own.