The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi cop transferred after photo of 'healing' session with godwoman goes viral

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 2:02 pm IST

According to reports, the Delhi police officer felt 'stressed' and therefore decided to give 'energy healing' a shot.

n the viral-picture, the officer is seen in his uniform with his eyes shut as the saffron-robed Namita Acharya, who calls herself a sadhvi, is seen standing behind him in a gesture of blessing. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  n the viral-picture, the officer is seen in his uniform with his eyes shut as the saffron-robed Namita Acharya, who calls herself a sadhvi, is seen standing behind him in a gesture of blessing. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A Delhi Police officer had to face the brunt of taking "blessings" from a self-styled godwoman while on duty. 

The station house officer (SHO) of Janakpuri in West Delhi has paid dearly after the photo of him went viral where he can be seen taking "blessing" of godwoman Namita Acharya while wearing his uniform.

The officer has now been transferred to an insignificant post and a vigilance inquiry has been initiated against him.

In the viral-picture, the officer is seen in his uniform with his eyes shut as the saffron-robed Namita Acharya, who calls herself a sadhvi, is seen standing behind him in a gesture of blessing. The photo appears to have been taken in his office.

According to reports, the officer felt "stressed" and therefore decided to give "energy healing" a shot.

Namita Acharya is reported to be a high-profile godwoman who has previously been seen with many civil servants and IPS officers.

In October last year, a group of policemen landed into trouble after another self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa was given a special treatment at a different police station in Delhi. The station house officer of the Vivek Vihar police station had offered his seat to Radhe Maa and had also worn her chunari to offer his respect to the godwoman.

Read: Radhe Maa sits on SHO chair, dances with Delhi Police

Policemen were also seen singing and dancing with her on video. The policemen were suspended and transferred.

Radhe Maa was apparently on her way to a Ram Lila event when she decided to stop at a police station to use the washroom. A widely-shared video showed a group of policemen grooving with Radhe Maa to patriotic songs.

Tags: delhi police, self-styled godwoman, janakpuri station house officer, godwoman namita acharya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

2

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

3

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

4

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

5

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham