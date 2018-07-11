The Asian Age | News

16 girls ‘confined’ in Delhi school’s basement over non-payment of fees

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 9:19 am IST

The parents said that it was inhumane on the part of the school administration which punished students so brutally.

The parents alleged that the school authorities had detained their children in the basement of the school building from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, even as the temperature touched 40 degree Celsius. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The parents alleged that the school authorities had detained their children in the basement of the school building from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, even as the temperature touched 40 degree Celsius. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: Agitated parents of students who were allegedly locked inside the school basement over a fee dispute, on Tuesday cried foul.

The parents told ANI, that it was inhumane on the part of the school administration which punished students so brutally.

Zia Ud Din, one of the parents said, "Children were locked in the basement for non-clearance of fees. Yesterday (Monday) children were not in the classroom and were confined in the basement. I had even cleared the fees, in spite of that my child was punished. The Children were thirsty and were suffering in the heat. Police helped us. Even after I showed the proof of fees clearance, the Principal was not apologetic or remorseful."

Another parent, Muhammad Khalid, said, "If fees are not cleared, why are you punishing the kids? The girls were crying incessantly. We want the school authorities to not be inhumane."

Ubaid Khan said, "I cleared the fees for the entire month, in spite of that my niece was punished so brutally."

Police told ANI, "16 children were allegedly locked in the basement of the school. The parents alleged that the children who punished for non-clearance of fees. We have registered a case under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. We are investigating the matter."

The parents alleged that the school authorities had detained their children in the basement of the school building from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, even as the temperature touched 40 degree Celsius.

They claimed that when they reached the school at 12:30 pm to pick up their children, they were told that the children were locked in the basement.

The head mistress was informed about the issue, parents claimed.

Tags: children locked in basement, juvenile justice act, delhi police, delhi school, crime against children
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

