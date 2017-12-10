Takes courage to cancel Max Hospital licence, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said it takes courage to cancel the licence of a leading healthcare facility like the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

New Delhi: The Delhi government was not against the city’s private hospitals but it would not hesitate to act sternly in cases of criminal negligence and “looting of parents”, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

His comments came a day after the Delhi government decided to cancel the licence of the hospital for alleged medical negligence on multiple instances, including one in which it wrongly declared an alive baby dead on November 30.

The baby’s body was handed over to their parents in a plastic bag, along with his still-born sister. He died during treatment at a nursing home in Pitampura a week later.

The Delhi Medical Association and the Indian Medical Association have criticised the AAP government’s decision to cancel the license of the private hospital as harsh.

The Delhi Medical Association has also threatened to shut down medical services in Delhi if the Aam Aadmi Party government does not revoke its decision of cancellation of licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

“Doctors are being blamed for everything. They are being made scapegoats and are feeling suffocated in this environment,” said Dr Vijay Malhotra, president, Delhi Medical Association (DMA).

Mr Kejriwal, however, attacked the previous dispensation in Delhi, alleging they were often hand in glove with the “big” and the mighty.

“If we had entered into any setting with the hospital, we would not have been able to face our conscience and would have lost the faith of the people. We are not against private hospitals. But we will hesitate to act sternly in cases of criminal negligence and looting of patients,” he said.

Citing his government’s handling of discoms, he said power tarrifs had not risen in Delhi in the past three years.

Attacking his political rivals, he claimed “some powers” were trying to crush him and his party. The chief minister sought people’s support so that he can work “honestly”.

Mr Kejriwal was speaking at the launch of the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna scheme.