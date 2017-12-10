The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 | Last Update : 05:51 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Takes courage to cancel Max Hospital licence, says Arvind Kejriwal

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 10, 2017, 5:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2017, 5:48 am IST

Kejriwal said it takes courage to cancel the licence of a leading healthcare facility like the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government was not against the city’s private hospitals but it would not hesitate to act sternly in cases of criminal negligence and “looting of parents”, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Mr Kejriwal said it takes courage to cancel the licence of a leading healthcare facility like the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

His comments came a day after the Delhi government decided to cancel the licence of the hospital for alleged medical negligence on multiple instances, including one in which it wrongly declared an alive baby dead on November 30.

The baby’s body was handed over to their parents in a plastic bag, along with his still-born sister. He died during treatment at a nursing home in Pitampura a week later.

The Delhi Medical Association and the Indian Medical Association have criticised the AAP government’s decision to cancel the license of the private hospital as harsh.

The Delhi Medical Association has also threatened to shut down medical services in Delhi if the Aam Aadmi Party government does not revoke its decision of cancellation of licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

“Doctors are being blamed for everything. They are being made scapegoats and are feeling suffocated in this environment,” said Dr Vijay Malhotra,  president, Delhi Medical Association (DMA).

Mr Kejriwal, however, attacked the previous dispensation in Delhi, alleging they were often hand in glove with the “big” and the mighty.

“If we had entered into any setting with the hospital, we would not have been able to face our conscience and would have lost the faith of the people. We are not against private hospitals. But we will hesitate to act sternly in cases of criminal negligence and looting of patients,” he said.

Citing his government’s handling of discoms, he said power tarrifs had not risen in Delhi in the past three years.

Attacking his political rivals, he claimed “some powers” were trying to crush him and his party. The chief minister sought people’s support so that he can work “honestly”.

Mr Kejriwal was speaking at the launch of the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna scheme.

Tags: max hospital, arvind kejriwal, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sri Lanka appoint Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach

2

Charlie Sheen to take legal action against American tabloid for Corey Haim rape allegation

3

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

4

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

5

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham