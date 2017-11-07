Delhi residents to pay 4 times parking fee; odd-even rule for private vehicles

The decision was taken at a meeting of the EPCA to tackle the issue of air pollution by discouraging people from using private vehicles.

The panel also recommended the introduction of odd-even scheme for private vehicles based on license plate numbers with minimal exceptions. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Taking into consideration the severity of air pollution in the NCR-Delhi region, the Supreme Court-appointed panel, Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) on Tuesday directed immediate enhancement of parking fee by four times.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the EPCA to tackle the issue of rising air pollution by discouraging people from using private vehicles.

The panel also recommended the introduction of odd-even scheme for private vehicles based on license plate numbers with minimal exceptions.

EPCA sought for the intensification of public transport service, by ensuring more buses on road which are run with reliable service.

It also recommended an increase in the frequency of service, including deploying more coaches and introduction of lower fares during off peak hours.

8000 masks were distributed to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel involved in Metro security. 5000 masks were distributed to those in Airport security and about 1000 to the rest.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan governments to inform about the action taken against stubble burning.

"Situation is grave in wake of advisories issued against sending children to school and discouraging morning walks by people," the High Court observed.

"Stubble burning may be the visible villain but there are other contributory factors too," it added.