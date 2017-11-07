The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 07, 2017 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi residents to pay 4 times parking fee; odd-even rule for private vehicles

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 6:02 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 6:04 pm IST

The decision was taken at a meeting of the EPCA to tackle the issue of air pollution by discouraging people from using private vehicles.

The panel also recommended the introduction of odd-even scheme for private vehicles based on license plate numbers with minimal exceptions. (Photo: AFP)
 The panel also recommended the introduction of odd-even scheme for private vehicles based on license plate numbers with minimal exceptions. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Taking into consideration the severity of air pollution in the NCR-Delhi region, the Supreme Court-appointed panel, Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) on Tuesday directed immediate enhancement of parking fee by four times.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the EPCA to tackle the issue of rising air pollution by discouraging people from using private vehicles. 

The panel also recommended the introduction of odd-even scheme for private vehicles based on license plate numbers with minimal exceptions.

EPCA sought for the intensification of public transport service, by ensuring more buses on road which are run with reliable service.

It also recommended an increase in the frequency of service, including deploying more coaches and introduction of lower fares during off peak hours.

8000 masks were distributed to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel involved in Metro security. 5000 masks were distributed to those in Airport security and about 1000 to the rest.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan governments to inform about the action taken against stubble burning.

"Situation is grave in wake of advisories issued against sending children to school and discouraging morning walks by people," the High Court observed.

"Stubble burning may be the visible villain but there are other contributory factors too," it added.

Tags: delhi air pollution, environment pollution prevention and control authority, supreme court, odd-even scheme
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Apple fight for tough spot in best smartphone category

2

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

3

Art can scare away ghosts of depression, shows study

4

Nutella secretly changes recipe, fans are not happy

5

Russian hacking story takes new turn: Trump was hacked 2 yrs before presidency

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham