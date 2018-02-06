Pradyuman case: CBI charges 16-yr-old based on 'oral, forensic' proof

The court, which on Monday rejected the bail plea of the accused, will consider the chargesheet on February 12.

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against a 16-year-old student in the case of murder of a seven-year-old boy at a private school near Gurgaon (Haryana) in September last year in a bid to postpone exams and cancel a scheduled parent-teacher meeting.

The Central probe agency in its chargesheet, filed before additional sessions judge Jasbir Singh Kundu, said that sufficient oral, documentary and forensic evidence has come on record to substantiate that the 16-year-old accused had committed the murder on September 8 last year.

“It is, therefore, prayed that since a case of committing of murder of Prince (victim) on September 8, 2017 is made out against Bholu (16-year-old student), this court may be pleased to take cognisance for the commission of offences punishable under 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code against Bholu accordingly as per law,” it said. The victim’s body was found with the throat slit in the washroom of the school.

The agency also gave a clean chit to school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was earlier arrested by the Gurgaon police, and sought his discharge, saying there was no evidence to prove his involvement in the crime. “He further stated that he had confessed to have committed the murder of Prince under coercion and threat of police officers concerned of Gurgaon police. He further stated that he was tortured and beaten by Gurgaon police officers,” the agency said.

“During CBI investigation, no evidence has come on record to substantiate involvement of conductor Ashok Kumar in committing the murder of Prince in the ground floor washroom/toilet of the school or having attempted to commit sexual assault on the victim before committing murder. No blood stain was found on his cloths or his person before he had lifted the victim. Ashok Kumar’s presence inside the washroom has been explained and found to be justified and true based on independent version of several witnesses and minute analysis of CCTV footages,” the agency said in its charge sheet.

