The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:20 PM IST

Life, More Features

Find out why Kate can wear tiaras but Meghan will have to wait

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 6, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2018, 2:19 pm IST

The royal jewels are reserved solely for members of the Royal family and married women.

Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family. (AFP/ AP)
 Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family. (AFP/ AP)

While she has been sporting a ring made from Princess Di’s own diamonds since November, Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family.

The bride-to-be has been welcomed into the fold with unprecedented speed ever since Prince Harry, 33, got down on one knee, but it seems access to the monarch's jewels is a privilege Meghan, 36, will have to wait for.

The royal jewels is reserved solely for members of the Royal family and married women.

While the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, is now often seen wearing tiaras at state dinners and other formal occasions, it was only after she and Prince William exchanged vows in 2011 that she was allowed to borrow the Queen's jewels. The same rule will apply to Meghan  who is set to marry Prince Harry on the 19 May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

According to Diana Mather, a senior tutor for The English Manner etiquette consultancy, the tradition dates back centuries to when only married women were allowed to wear tiaras, signifying that they were taken.

Speaking to BBC, she said that flashy diamonds and tiaras are not worn during the day, and only married ladies wear tiaras.

The Duchess of Cambridge first wore a tiara on her wedding day in April 2011, when the Queen loaned her the Cartier Halo Scroll tiara.

The 1000-piece diamond tiara was initially bought in 1936 as an anniversary gift from King George VI to his wife in 1936, and it is thought Meghan will also wear this tiara when she ties the knot in Windsor in May.

Since then, Kate has worn a tiara just five times.

In 2013, the Duchess wore a tiara for the first time since her marriage when she arrived for a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace wearing the Queen Mother's fan-motif tiara, more commonly known as the Lotus Flower tiara.

A favourite of Princess Margaret during the later years of her life, the jewels were first configured as a necklace before being turned into the exquisite headpiece.

In December 2016, the Duchess wore a tiara that beloved of Princess Diana, the Cambridge Lover's Knot, to Buckingham Palace's annual Diplomatic Reception in December 2016.

The tiara was passed down from Queen Mary, to Queen Elizabeth II, to Princess Diana, and was kept in a safe at Buckingham Palace after her 1997 death before it was handed to Kate.

The duchess wore the tiara again in July 2017 when she attended the State banquet in honour of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Its last outing was just last month, when Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, once again wore the tiara to the annual Diplomatic Reception.  

Tags: meghan markle, prince harry, duchess of cambridge, royal jewels

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Ironical: Did Taapsee, said to be dating an athlete, just take a dig at Virushka’s wedding?

2

The moment when Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja signed CSK contracts

3

Less sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

4

Samsung to revive India’s tablet market this year

5

Why should there be a GST on sanitary pads? It should be free: Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham