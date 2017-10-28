The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:50 AM IST

India, Politics

Mukul Roy may join BJP today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 28, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2017, 2:33 am IST

Roy has been in touch with the BJP ever since he was sidelined within the West Bengal’s ruling TMC.

Mukul Roy (Photo: PTI)
 Mukul Roy (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former TMC leader Mukul Roy could join the BJP on Saturday at the party’s national headquarters in presence of senior party leaders, including party president Amit Shah.

Mr Roy has been in touch with the BJP ever since he was sidelined within the West Bengal’s ruling TMC.  

The one-time close associate of the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the former Railway minister, had quit from both the primary membership of the TMC and Rajya Sabha last month after his name cropped up in the Narada and Sarada chit fund scam.

He was also questioned by the CBI regarding the matter.

Interestingly, the BJP is also hosting a ‘Diwali Milan’ on Saturday, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Roy was one of the founding members of the TMC, which had vehemently attacked the Modi government after his name cropped up in the scams.

Speculation is rife that the BJP, which is desperately trying to gain ground in West Bengal, could also accommodate Mr Roy in Mr Shah’s team as one of the national general secretaries. He could be given charge of few states, said sources.

Mr Roy, sources said, could be given charge of few states and might assist senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is party’s in charge of West Bengal.  Though Mr Roy had official quit the TMC earlier this month, he had announced in September, his decision to quit the party. Following this, the TMC suspended him. Though the BJP central leadership is keen that Mr Roy joins the saffron platform, its state unit is divided as it feels that his joining will only dent the party’s anti-corruption plank, which it has been using against TMC in the state. In West Bengal, BJP’s organisational strength is considered to be weak and the party leadership feels that with Mr Roy joining the saffron front will be an advantage to it.

Tags: mukul roy, mamata banerjee, bjp

MOST POPULAR

1

Kaleidoscopic murals

2

‘Party of the People?’ No women make it to China’s Politburo

3

WhatsApp finally starts pushing 'Delete for Everyone' feature

4

Thor Ragnarok movie review: An unofficial reboot that works spectacularly

5

Sketch of Mary Queen of Scots discovered

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham