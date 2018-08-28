The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018

India, Politics

With eye on upcoming Lok Sabha polls, BJP to hold Chief Ministers' meeting today

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2018, 7:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2018, 7:38 am IST

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, all ruled by the BJP, later this year.

PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and 15 Chief Ministers from the party will attend a meeting in Delhi today. (Photo : File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and 15 Chief Ministers from the party will attend a meeting in Delhi today as it gears up for the Lok Sabha polls, which are less than eight months away.

BJP sources said the conference of chief ministers, in which the top brass takes stock of works going on in states ruled by the party and issues them directions, has assumed added significance due to the upcoming assembly elections in three states and the Lok Sabha polls, and these would be likely discussed in the day-long meeting.

The agenda of good governance and running pro-poor policies has been a key feature of the chief ministers' meetings, which have been taking place regularly since Narendra Modi took over as prime minister in 2014.

BJP's deputy chief ministers in different states will also attend the meeting.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha polls, pm modi, amit shah, bjp meeting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

