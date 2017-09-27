CBI issues fresh summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav in corruption case

The central probe agency rejected Mr Yadav’s plea seeking 15 days’ time for appearing before the investigation team.

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi to appear for questioning on October 3 and 4 respectively.

They were summoned in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities committed in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of Railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private firm when Mr Lalu was the railway minister. Yadav was the railway minister in 2006.

Tejashwi, who was summoned to appear on Tuesday, sent his counsel, who submitted a request seeking more time, sources said. Mr Yadav has now been called on October 3 and Tejashwi on October 4.

The case pertains to allegations that Lalu Yadav, as railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime plot of three acres in Patna through a benami company.

The FIR alleged that the RJD leader, as the railway minister, abused his official position for extending undue favours to the Kochhar and acquired a “high value premium land” through a benami firm Delight Marketing Company. As a quid pro quo, he “dishonestly and fraudulently” managed award of leasing of the two hotels.

The CBI registered the case against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, a former Bihar chief minister, son Tejashwi, who was deputy CM until a few months ago and Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, a former union minister.

Others named as accused in the FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owner of Chanakya Hotel, Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and then IRCTC managing director P K Goel.