The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

India, Politics

JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav arrives for Lalu's rally

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 11:39 am IST

Yadav, who is charting a different path after Nitish decided to break away from the grand alliance, is presently a JD(U) RS member.

Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Unfazed by threat of party action, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav arrived in Patna on Sunday to take part in RJD leader Lalu Prasad's political show tomorrow which he described as "rally of Mahagatbandhan" (grand alliance).

He, however, refused to make any comment on the JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar issuing a warning over his participation in Prasad's rally.

"Earlier it was rally of RJD but now it has become a rally of Mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) to save the country," Yadav told reporters at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport here on arrival.

Asked about his party warning that participation in the rally would invite action against him, Yadav refused to make any comment saying "Kuch nahi bolna hain" (I have nothing to say)".

Another JD(U) rebel and suspended Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar who also came here for the rally claimed that many genuine workers of JD(U) would participate in the rally at Gandhi Maidan.

JD(U) principal general secretary KC Tyagi repeated that with departure of "mahanayak" (great leader) of the erstwhile grand alliance (Nitish Kumar) the Mahagatbandhan ceases to exist.

"Its an RJD rally in which nobody from the party should go," Tyagi said.

"Jo jayega woh napega (who so ever will go will invite punishment)," he said.

Sharad Yadav who is charting a different path after Nitish decided to break away from the grand alliance of JD(U), RJD, and Congress, is presently a JD(U) Rajya Sabha member.

Tyagi and Nitish have hinted that in the event of Yadav participating in Prasad's rally in violation of the party line, he might lose his RS membership.

Sharad Yadav would be a prominent personality at Prasad's political show along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, among others.

Tags: grand alliance, sharad yadav, nitish kumar, kc tyagi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

2

Samsung starts taking pre-orders for Galaxy Note 8

3

NASA unveils 'stunning image' of snow-covered dunes on Mars

4

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

5

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham