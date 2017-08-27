JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav arrives for Lalu's rally

Yadav, who is charting a different path after Nitish decided to break away from the grand alliance, is presently a JD(U) RS member.

Patna: Unfazed by threat of party action, rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav arrived in Patna on Sunday to take part in RJD leader Lalu Prasad's political show tomorrow which he described as "rally of Mahagatbandhan" (grand alliance).

He, however, refused to make any comment on the JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar issuing a warning over his participation in Prasad's rally.

"Earlier it was rally of RJD but now it has become a rally of Mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) to save the country," Yadav told reporters at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport here on arrival.

Asked about his party warning that participation in the rally would invite action against him, Yadav refused to make any comment saying "Kuch nahi bolna hain" (I have nothing to say)".

Another JD(U) rebel and suspended Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar who also came here for the rally claimed that many genuine workers of JD(U) would participate in the rally at Gandhi Maidan.

JD(U) principal general secretary KC Tyagi repeated that with departure of "mahanayak" (great leader) of the erstwhile grand alliance (Nitish Kumar) the Mahagatbandhan ceases to exist.

"Its an RJD rally in which nobody from the party should go," Tyagi said.

"Jo jayega woh napega (who so ever will go will invite punishment)," he said.

Sharad Yadav who is charting a different path after Nitish decided to break away from the grand alliance of JD(U), RJD, and Congress, is presently a JD(U) Rajya Sabha member.

Tyagi and Nitish have hinted that in the event of Yadav participating in Prasad's rally in violation of the party line, he might lose his RS membership.

Sharad Yadav would be a prominent personality at Prasad's political show along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, among others.