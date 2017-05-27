The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Government has achieved new milestones in three years: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 27, 2017
Updated : May 27, 2017, 1:17 am IST

BJP chief lists currency ban, surgical strikes as accomplishments.

BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of a “Mahaan Bharat (great India)”, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government has achieved new milestones and accomplished exceptional achievements.

Listing the Modi government’s achievements, including demonetisation and surgical strike across the Line of Control, Mr Shah “appreciated and supported” the action of Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi for “saving” the lives of people.

Army and the government had to face flak over Major Gogoi’s action of tying a man in front of his jeep as a “shield” to avoid stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. On Modi government’s third anniversary, the Opposition parties alleged that the country is “on the verge of strife” and has a “dark future” under the Modi dispensation. Addressing the media, Mr Shah took a dig at the Opposition.

He said while the Opposition is busy strategising how to corner the Modi government, the ruling BJP is busy planning how to take the country forward.

On the Presidential issue, over which the opposition parties have decided to come together and field a candidate in case the government does not try to evolve a consensus, Mr Shah said the BJP will hold consultation with the Opposition at an “appropriate time.”

The BJP also announced a new slogan “Saath hai, vishwas hai, ho raha vikas hai” (with us, with trust, working for development) to mark the NDA’s three years in office. Tweeting the slogan, Mr Modi claimed that in the past three years his government has taken “concrete” steps that have “transformed” the lives of people.

Mr Shah said the NDA has ended the politics of casteism, dynasty and appeasement, and has raised the self-confidence and pride of the country at the global level.

He said even the Opposition has failed to point a single corruption case against the Modi government. Rejecting the Opposition’s allegation against the government over employment issue, Mr Shah said that though it is not possible to provide jobs to 125 crore people, the government is promoting self-employment.

Describing the Modi government as a decisive and transparent dispensation, Mr Shah claimed that Mr Modi has emerged as the most popular leader since Independence.

