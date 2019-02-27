Amit Shah tells village to vote for Modi in wake of strikes

Shah hailed the Indian Air Force for the “non-military pre-emptive actions against terrorists”.

Ghazipur: Nearly 900 kilometres away from the national capital, a small village, Gaurhat, ‘celebrated Diwali’ weeks ahead of Holi to celebrate India ‘avenging’ Pulwama terror attack.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, who launched his party’s ‘Kamal Jyoti Sankalp’ campaign from this village on Tuesday also took a pledge from the people to vote for the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

On the day, Indian Air Force acted against terror camps across the border, Mr Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ‘only one who can protect the country’ and ‘take on Pakistan’.

Mr Shah also took a jibe at the proposed grand alliance of the opposition parties as he asked the gathering whether or not the alliance can protect the nation and the crowd shouting back ‘no’. He reminded that the region had given the nation two heroes — Maharaja Suheldev, who fought with the British and Abdul Hamid, hero of the 1965 India Pakistan war who posthumously received country’s highest military decoration, the Param Vir Chakra.

The campaign is part of BJP’s election related strategy to reach out to maximum number of people including the 22 crore beneficiaries of Modi government's various schemes.

Mr Shah also lit an earthen lap at the house of a Dalit Rudranath’s, who had availed the PM Awaas Yojana. The numerically significant Dalits and OBC are two casted that the BJP is aggressively wooing.