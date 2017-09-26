Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for dynasty remark

Shah also stressed that the country’s economy has become stronger under the Narendra Modi-led government than it was under the UPA.

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his recent remark on dynasty politics, saying the Opposition party banked on dyna-sty and appeasement.

“The Congress believes in politics of appe-asement and dynasty, whereas BJP follows politics of performance... Both the Congr-ess and Gandhi disapprove of the politics of performance but the BJP will continue to work for the country on the basis of such politics,” Union minister Piyush Goyal quoted Mr Shah as ha-ving said at the party’s closed-door national executive meeting here.

Mr Shah also stressed that the country’s economy has become stronger under the Narendra Modi-led government than it was under the UPA.

The BJP also rejected the Opposition’s criticism on the state of the economy.