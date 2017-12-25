Day after killing of soldiers, Congress slams govt’s Pak policy

He demanded that the Prime Minister should tell the nation about the policy of the government with Pakistan.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the Central government over the killing of four Indian soldiers along the LoC by Pakistani troops.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said that during campaigning of the Lok Sabha elections, Mr Modi used to make tall claims but in reality his government’s ability to protect the country’s borders is in question. “There were 583 major ceasefire violations in 2014 (betw-een June-December), 400 in 2015, 450 in 2016 and 900 this year. The Prime Minister points fingers at others, accuses people who have occupied top posts of committing treason, but this government seems incapable of protecting our borders,” Mr Tewari said.

Terming the policy of the present government as “flip-flops and somersaults”, Mr Tewari claimed that there have been 900 attempts of incursion by Pakistan this year, out of which 780 cases have been reported along the LoC and 120 along the International Border (IB).

He demanded that the Prime Minister should tell the nation about the policy of the government with Pakistan.

The Congress spokesperson also added that the country wants to know whether Mr Modi visited the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on his own or was he invited. Also, what exactly transpired betwe-en the two leaders.