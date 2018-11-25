The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 25, 2018 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd T20: Australia finish innings at 164-6
 
India, Politics

Congress creating fear for judiciary, sought delay in Ayodhya hearing: PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Nov 25, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2018, 3:13 pm IST

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar, PM Modi accused Congress of indulging in caste politics.

'Congress has no faith in judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on grounds of their numbers in Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this 'kala karnama' happen in the temple of democracy,' he said. (Photo: File)
 'Congress has no faith in judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on grounds of their numbers in Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this 'kala karnama' happen in the temple of democracy,' he said. (Photo: File)

Alwar: Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused it of indulging in caste politics and said the party has touched a "new low" and forgotten all courtesies.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the prime minister accused Congress of using the threat of impeachment to "scare" judges. 

Accusing the Congress of dragging the judiciary into politics, he alleged that if a Supreme Court judge does not work as per their "politics" then Congress MPs start "scaring" them in the name of impeachment. 

“Congress has no faith in the judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on the grounds of their numbers in the Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this 'kala karnama' happen in the temple of democracy," he said. 

"One of their leaders asked the Supreme Court to delay the Ayodhya hearing because of 2019 polls. I would like to tell judges to not be afraid and keep going on the path of justice,” Modi said. 

The Prime Minister also said Congress did not remember B R Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna. 

Tags: narendra modi, ayodhya hearing, alwar rally, election campaign, congress
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar

MOST POPULAR

1

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

2

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

3

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

4

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

5

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham