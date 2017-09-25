The Asian Age | News

Make BJP instrument of mass participation: Modi at exec meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with BJP President Amit Shah at party's national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with BJP President Amit Shah at party's national executive meeting at Talkatora stadium, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Speaking about Narendra Modi’s speech at BJP national executive meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the Prime Minister wants the party to become an instrument of mass participation.

“Main point of Prime Minister's speech was that we should take BJP beyond elections and make it instrument of mass participation,” Jaitley said at a press conference after the meeting.

“PM said sometimes Opposition uses harsh words when there is no specific allegation; harsh language cannot be a substitute for substantive charge,” Jaitley said.

BJP leader Jaitley said power was the means of enjoyment for the Opposition when it was in the government.

“UPA didn't take a single step against black money and corruption; obvious their leaders will be uneasy over our measures against it,” he said.

The Prime Minister also made it clear that “his battle against corruption is un-compromised”, the finance minister said.

Jaitley also said that the Prime Minister will announce an important scheme for the poor at 6:30 pm on Monday.

13 Chief Ministers, 1,400 legislators, 280 parliamentarians – around 2,500 delegates – attended the day-long National Executive Meet at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. This was BJP's first-ever televised National Executive Meeting.

With agency inputs

