The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 | Last Update : 07:57 PM IST

India, Politics

Trinamool Congress cannot stop Modi's chariot: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Apr 25, 2017, 7:00 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2017, 6:55 pm IST

The BJP chief, who arrived at Siliguri on a three-day visit, had lunch at the house of a tribal family.

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Siliguri: BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Trinamool Congress will not be able to stop Narendra Modi's chariot and the "lotus will bloom" in Bengal.

"TMC may think they can stop Modiji's chariot, but they cannot stop it. The more they try to stop us, the more the lotus will bloom here," he said at a meeting of BJP workers at Naxalbari.

"In 2019 (Lok Sabha polls), the BJP will get the maximum number of seats in West Bengal. The people of the country will witness it," claimed Shah.

"The TMC is unleashing violence but in the end, the BJP's victory in Bengal is certain. No one can stop it," he added.

"Bengal, which was once at the forefront of development, now lags behind. Unemployment is high and the TMC government is following the policy of appeasement (of minorities)," alleged Shah.

The BJP chief, who arrived at Siliguri on a three-day visit, had lunch at the house of a tribal family before interacting with party workers.

Sitting on the floor of Raju Mahali's house at Dakkhin Katiajote village in Naxalbari, he had a meal of rice, moong dal, 'potol' (a kind of gourd) fry, squash curry, salad and papad, served on a banana leaf.

Shah said he would tour five states in 15 days.

Talking about Modi's 'Sabka sath sabka vikas' slogan, he claimed that development was reaching "every nook and corner" of the country, but the TMC government was "not allowing" it to happen in Bengal.

"The Naxals had started their violent activities here at Naxalbari and now, development and progress will start from here," Shah said, adding, "Under Narendra Modi's leadership, Bengal will very soon be on the path of development."

Lauding the Centre's demonetisation move, the BJP chief claimed that it had proved to be "beneficial" for the country and had played a "big role" in the recently-held Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: narendra modi, trinamool congress, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, West Bengal, Siliguri (Shiliguri)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder decides to help world's last male rhino

2

Get ready for flying to your grocery store

3

True bezel-less display coming on your smartphone next year

4

Snapdragon 845 reportedly to be made by Samsung

5

Apple hires NASA's augmented reality expert for future products: report

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham