Congress chief confused on Rafale deal: Nirmala Sitharaman

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 24, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2018, 1:06 am IST

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took a potshot at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for raising the Rafale aircraft deal issue frequently even after being given clarifications to all his charges by the Centre.

“Mr Gandhi seems to be confused on Rafale deal. The Centre has given clarifications to all his charges he had made in connection with the deal. But, still he is repeating the same charges,” she told reporters here.

“It is a deliberate design by the Congress to misguide people by making fabricated charges on the deal,” Ms Sitharaman, who was in the state to campaign for the BJP ahead of the November 28 Assembly polls in the state, said.

She reiterated that official processes were duly followed while sealing the deal.

The NDA government at the Centre brought into force the same process that was followed by UPA while negotiating the deal, while sealing Rafale jet deal with France.

She lauded Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for ushering in development in all fields in the state.

The chief minister transformed Madhya Pradesh from a “bimaru” or sick state to a developing one, the Union defence minister said.

