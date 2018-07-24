The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

India, Politics

Bill for strict penalty in rape cases tabled in Lok Sabha

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 6:21 am IST

The deadline for completing rape trials to be 2 months.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
 Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Aiming to take stringent action against those convicted of rape of girls below the age of 12 years, including death penalty for the guilty, the government on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The amendment bill, once approved by Parliament, would replace the Criminal  Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21, following an outcry over the ra-
pe and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir  and the rape of another woman in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

It stipulates stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape, particularly of girls below 12 years. Death sentence has been provided for rapists of girls under 12 years.

Introducing the bill, Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said the  recent incidents of rape and gangrape of women under the age of 16 years  and 12 years have shaken the nation’s conscience.

Therefore, the offences of rape and gangrape of women under the age of 16  years and 12 years requires effective deterrence through legal provisions of  more stringent punishment, he said.

“Some incidents in recent years have been marked by increased brutality and violence against minor girls. This has fuelled demands from various sections of society to make penal provisions more stringent and effective, immediate arrest of the accused and speedy trial,” Mr Rijiju added.

The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from  rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment.

According to the legislation, in case of rape of a girl under 16 years, the minimum punishment has been increased from 10 years to 20 years, extendable to life imprisonment, which means jail term till convicts’ “natural life”.

The punishment for gang-rape of a girl below 16 years will invariably be  life imprisonment.

Stringent punishment for rape of a girl under 12 years has been provided with the minimum jail term being 20 years which may go up to life in prison or death sentence.  Gang-rape of a girl under 12 years of age will invite punishment of jail term  for the rest of life or death.

The measure also provides for speedy investigations and trial.

The time limit for investigation of all cases of rape has been prescribed, which has to be mandatorily completed within two months.

Tags: kiren rijiju, rape cases, death penalty for rape

MOST POPULAR

1

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

2

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

3

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

4

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

5

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham