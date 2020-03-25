Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain

The ruling party got 112 votes including those of two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs and one Samajwadi Party legislator and two Independents

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whose return to power in the state was facilitated by resignation of his predecessor Kamal Nath from the office last week, on Tuesday proved his majority in the house by winning the trust vote.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) however boycotted the assembly, reconvened on Tuesday for the purpose, leading the new BJP government in the state to win the vote of confidence ‘unanimously’.

BJP needed 104 votes to prove majority in the house, strength of which has reduced to 206 following resignation of 22 Congress legislators and death of two lawmakers.

“The ruling party got 112 votes including those of two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs and one Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator and two Independents”, senior party leader Narottam Mishra said.

Earlier, the state assembly secretary retained the membership of BJP MLA Sharad Kol in the house, taking the BJP’s strength in the assembly to 107.

The outgoing speaker of MP Assembly N P Prajapati who resigned from his post late on Monday, had accepted Kol’s resignation last week, triggering furore in the BJP.

Kol later contested the speaker’s decision saying that he had already written to the speaker not to accept his resignation.

The BJP on Monday night moved the governor Lalji Tandon seeking to set aside the outgoing speaker’s decision to accept Mr Kol’s resignation.

Senior BJP MLA Jagdish Dewat chaired the session.The house was adjourned to March 27.