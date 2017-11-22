Youth Congress calls Modi 'Chai-wala'; tenders apology, pulls down tweet

It shows PM mispronouncing meme and was corrected by Trump. Britain PM dismissing Modi saying, 'You stick to selling tea.'

New Delhi: The Congress has left no stones unturned to lash out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the latest being the party’s youth wing mocking Modi as a 'chai-wala' (tea-seller).

On Tuesday, the Indian Youth Congress posted a crude meme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress online magazine Yuva Desh. The meme had a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May in conversation.

The blurb showed Modi mispronouncing “meme” and was corrected by Trump, and May dismissing the PM by stating, "You stick to selling tea."

Under fire, the Youth Congress apologised and the meme was later removed after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the BJP hit out at the Congress.

In a tweet, Rupani questioned if Rahul Gandhi supports what the Youth Congress tweeted.

This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India’s poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this? https://t.co/gOqRqWIfL4 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) November 21, 2017

BJP said the offensive post exemplifies the Congress' elitist mindset and that an enraged public will punish it by ensuring the BJP sweeps in the upcoming Gujarat election.

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a series of tweet, question Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi and said that though the meme was pulled out it exposed Congress thinking towards the poor.

The arrogance of the Congress Party and shameful anti-poor stand gets exposed from the official twitter of the Youth Congress that a person born in poverty in the family of a tea vendor cannot become the Prime Minister. No lessons learnt. Insulting popular mandate. pic.twitter.com/aKxWkvvdyY — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 21, 2017

Madam Sonia Gandhi & Mr Rahul Gandhi do u still believe that only u have a divine right to rule India? Country expects ur response on the tweet of the youth Congress, which is shameful & insulting to poor. U can delete the Tweet but ur thinking towards the poor stands exposed. pic.twitter.com/TKQho0lAiB — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 21, 2017

Congress’ communication department head Randeep Surjewala said their party disapproves and reject the humour through meme. He said Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents.

INC strongly disapproves & rejects such humour through memes. Differences on policy and opinion aside, Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents. https://t.co/RqLOugCHwh — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 21, 2017

Youth Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Brar tweeted saying the Twitter handle was not an official one and was run by volunteers.

Although the handle @Yuvadesh is being run by youth volunteers and not by @iyc ,we do not approve of such humour and apologise.

Despite political differences with the BJP & having suffered everyday abuse from their leaders, we respect the Prime Minister & all political opponents. — Amarinder Singh Raja (@RajaBrar_INC) November 21, 2017

Before becoming the Prime Minister in 2014 with a thumping majority, Modi was mocked as a tea-seller who can never be a Prime Minister.

In his campaign, Modi, offering his credentials as a self-made leader, stressed the fact that he sold tea as a young child on trains to help support his family.