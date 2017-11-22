The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 | Last Update : 11:16 AM IST

India, Politics

Youth Congress calls Modi 'Chai-wala'; tenders apology, pulls down tweet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 10:26 am IST

It shows PM mispronouncing meme and was corrected by Trump. Britain PM dismissing Modi saying, 'You stick to selling tea.'

The Youth Congress apologised for the meme posted on Tuesday and later removed after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the BJP hit out at the Congress. (Screengrab)
 The Youth Congress apologised for the meme posted on Tuesday and later removed after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the BJP hit out at the Congress. (Screengrab)

New Delhi: The Congress has left no stones unturned to lash out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the latest being the party’s youth wing mocking Modi as a 'chai-wala' (tea-seller).

On Tuesday, the Indian Youth Congress posted a crude meme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress online magazine Yuva Desh. The meme had a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May in conversation.

The blurb showed Modi mispronouncing “meme” and was corrected by Trump, and May dismissing the PM by stating, "You stick to selling tea."

Under fire, the Youth Congress apologised and the meme was later removed after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and the BJP hit out at the Congress.

In a tweet, Rupani questioned if Rahul Gandhi supports what the Youth Congress tweeted.

BJP said the offensive post exemplifies the Congress' elitist mindset and that an enraged public will punish it by ensuring the BJP sweeps in the upcoming Gujarat election.

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a series of tweet, question Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi and said that though the meme was pulled out it exposed Congress thinking towards the poor.

Congress’ communication department head Randeep Surjewala said their party disapproves and reject the humour through meme. He said Congress culture imbibes respect for PM and all political opponents.

Youth Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Brar tweeted saying the Twitter handle was not an official one and was run by volunteers.

Before becoming the Prime Minister in 2014 with a thumping majority, Modi was mocked as a tea-seller who can never be a Prime Minister.

In his campaign, Modi, offering his credentials as a self-made leader, stressed the fact that he sold tea as a young child on trains to help support his family.

Tags: narendra modi, congress meme on modi, tea-seller meme, yuva desh, congress youth wing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

2

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

3

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

4

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

5

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham