It’s a battle between dynasty, growth: Amit Shah

Bhavnagar: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said the upcoming Gujarat Assembly poll was a fight between Congress’ caste and dynasty politics, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda.

Taking a jibe at the Congress vice-president, Mr Shah said Rahul Gandhi’s visits to Gujarat have increased as he thinks the state is a “tourist spot”.

Addressing a rally, Mr Shah also raked up Congress leaders’ statements on autonomy for Kashmir and the Rohingya refugee issue, daring the Opposition and Mr Gandhi to make clear their stand.

“The Gujarat election 2017 is not just a fight between two parties or a fight for who will become the chief minister, but it is to decide if jaativad (casteism) and vanshvad (dynastic rule) will win or Narendra Modi’s vikasvad (development politics) will triumph,” Mr Shah said.

The BJP chief was speaking shortly before state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani filed his nomination papers from Bhavnagar (west). “This time the Congress has tried to outsource its campaign and is just indulging in casteist politics to win the Gujarat polls,” Mr Shah alleged, in an apparent reference to the party’s attempts to win over Patidars and other communities.

Mr Modi has “started the process of ridding India of the politics of casteism, dynasty and minority appeasement. He gave Gujarat the bullet train, ‘Ro-Ro’ ferry service and international airport at Saurashtra”, Mr Shah said.