The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:12 AM IST

India, Politics

Centre seeks Odisha help on Chilika

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 2:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 2:58 am IST

In a letter to Mr Patnaik, the minister sought his support and guidance for the execution of the mission.

Pradhan added he met Unesco director Shigeru Aoyagi on May 29 and discussed the programmes to conserve and develop the country’s largest coastal lagoon.
 Pradhan added he met Unesco director Shigeru Aoyagi on May 29 and discussed the programmes to conserve and develop the country’s largest coastal lagoon.

Bhubaneswar: Union petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan apprised on Tuesday Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik about the joint initiatives United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) plan to take up to develop the Chilika Lake as a world heritage site to preserve the ecosystem around it.

In a letter to Mr Patnaik, the minister sought his support and guidance for the execution of the mission.

“Unesco and ONGC are planning to support the development of the Chilika Lake as Unesco World Heritage site and enhance the value of Chilika to become a brand conservation linked sustainable development in the state,” the letter read.

Mr Pradhan added he met Unesco director Shigeru Aoyagi on May 29 and discussed the programmes to conserve and develop the country’s largest coastal lagoon.

Urging the CM to meet Mr Aoyagi, who is on a visit to Bhubaneswar to crystallise the initiative, Mr Pradhan said the guidance of ministry of forest and environment and culture was also greatly needed.

Besides, ONGC and Unesco are planning long-term and short-term measures for the protection of animals and birds, improving livelihood of fishing community and tourist guides in the lake area, he stated.

Unesco has also proposed to set up a world-class conservation centre with climate change observatory with state-of-art data and monitoring facilities, the minister said.

CHILIKA LAKE, ODISHA

  • Total water area 1,100 sq km
  • Length 64.3 km
  • Breadth 18km
  • 160 Bird species visit Chilika Lake in winter
  • Stretches from Puri district to Ganjam
  • Best time to visit Chilika Lake is from Nov till Feb

CHALLENGES  

  • Deforestation due to large-scale felling of trees
  • Breaches on the natural sand embankment
Tags: dharmendra pradhan, naveen patnaik, chilika lake
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

New Surface Phone concept designs emerge, could include a stylus

2

Moscow zoo gets a new member!

3

Moscow film fest to feature Indian films to celebrate India-Russia relations

4

This Bollywood actor turns Katappa, 'kills' Baahubali Prabhas

5

Watch: SRK-Anushka give us glimpse on why their film was earlier titled The Ring

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham