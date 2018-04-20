The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 20, 2018

India, Politics

Congress using impeachment as a political tool: Jaitley on mutiny against CJI

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

Jaitley asserted that BJP chief Amit Shah had no role in the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

 Jaitley's comments come hours after Opposition parties led by the Congress confirmed that they have moved an impeachment motion seeking the removal of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that the Supreme Court judgement in Judge BH Loya death case exposes conspiracy to generate falsehood as propaganda in public and political space.

"Never ever, so blatantly, have political parties, retired judges and lawyers identified with generation of falsehood." he said.

His comments come hours after the Opposition parties led by the Congress confirmed that they have moved an impeachment motion seeking the removal of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. 

Asserting that BJP chief Amit Shah had no role in the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, Jaitley said it was an alleged encounter executed by some central agencies through the state police.

He also accused the Congress party and its allies of using impeachment as a political tool.

The Congress after meeting Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday confirmed that 71 MPs had signed the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. 

However, seven lawmakers have retired, taking the number to 64.

"We have moved an impeachment motion seeking the removal of CJI Dipak Misra", Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said in a press conference after the meet.

Also Read: More than required numbers to entertain impeachment motion against CJI: Cong

Azad said the opposition has more than the minimum requirement needed to entertain the motion and asserted that they were sure of the Vice President taking the action.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that it was unfortunate that such a day had come in the fabric of the constitutional framework.

Alleging that CJI Deepak Misra violated constitutional norms while exercising his powers, Sibal said, "Since the day he (Dipak Misra) was appointed as CJI there have been questions raised in the manner in which he has dealt with certain cases".

The Opposition parties on Friday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and handed over a notice seeking the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. 

Lawmakers from Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Muslim League had signed the notice.

Here's the full text of Arun Jaitley's post on Judge Loya death case and the impeachment motion against the CJI by the Opposition.

Tags: bh loya, loya death, congress, arun jaitley, amit shah, impeachment motion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

