India, Politics

Cong says K’taka MLA in hospital after chest pain; It was fight, claims BJP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 20, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2019, 3:15 pm IST

Congress MLA Anand Singh was hospitalised after party colleague hit him on his head at Bengaluru resort, reports said.

 Congress moved 76 of its 80 lawmakers to Eagleton resort on Friday after the legislature party meeting amid fears of poaching by the BJP. (Photo: Facebook | Eagleton - The Golf Resort)

Mumbai: Karnataka Congress lawmaker Anand Singh was admitted to a hospital, reportedly after a fight with party colleague on Saturday evening at the Eagleton resort, a day after the party moved its MLAs there.

According to media reports, MLA J N Ganesh allegedly hit Anand Singh on his head with a bottle, following which Singh was taken to a hospital. However, the Congress party has denied the reports and said that Singh was admitted to the hospital due to chest pain.

 

Senior leader D K Shivakumar termed the reports of a brawl as “fake news”. His brother, D K Suresh – who was at the hospital – said that Singh was admitted to the hospital as he suffered chest pain.

“I don't know about the fight. Anand Singh is admitted in hospital due to chest pain. There are no injuries or anything. His parents are here at the hospital. Other issues are just speculations,” D K Suresh said.

Karnatka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara expressed ignorance about a reported fight between the lawmakers saying, “I've seen that only through media. I was there till 8’o clock yesterday (Saturday). I don't know what has happened but I will let you know. Once I come out, I'll definitely let you know.”

He, however, said a legislator has been hospitalised owing to his illness.

 “When one of our colleagues isn't well, if it's true, naturally somebody would've gone to see him. I don't know who the person is. I'm just responding to your question,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Meanwhile, the BJP ridiculed the Congress party over the issue.

 

 

“It's unfortunate that @KPCCPresident was unable to stop the fight in Eagleton resort. We hope Anand Singh is being treated and we pray for his speedy recovery. Unfortunately @dineshgrao can't even blame BJP now, MLA's were locked up under his watch at Eagleton. Whats ur excuse now?” another tweer read.

The party also alleged that “Congress MLA's fear for life under HDK government” and asked former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Dinesh G Rao suspend the lawmaker responsible for the attack on Anand Singh to “uphold constitutional values”.

Refuting BJP’s allegations, D K Shivakumar had said, “There is no fight. You saw all of them coming together, going together. It's fake news. Entire Congress party is united. I am confident that even those who couldn't attend CLP will come to Congress.”

BJP MLA R Ashok accused Shivakumar and Suresh of telling lies and asked doctors of Apollo hospital to give a clarification.

“D K Shivakumar and D K Suresh are confusing people by telling lies. Doctors of Apollo Hospital should come out and give clarification about whether Anand Singh is admitted for chest pain treatment or for something else. Police should file a suo-motu case and investigate,” he said.

Congress moved 76 of its 80 lawmakers to Eagleton resort on Friday after the legislature party meeting. This came amid fears of poaching by the BJP.

Karnataka has been witnessing political drama since last week after the Congress accused BJP of launching Operation Lotus 2.0 aimed at toppling the coalition government. However, BJP has been consistently denying all these allegations.

Earlier, there were reports that five Congress MLAs were missing; however, two of them, including Anand Singh, came back shortly.

At the CLP meet, four of Congress lawmakers were missing, thereby fuelling rumours of them quitting the government and joining the opposition.

