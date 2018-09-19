The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:09 AM IST

India, Politics

Doubt if Rahul knows types of crops: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2018, 6:31 am IST

He lauded Rajasthan for playing an important role in formation of the Modi government at the Centre with a huge majority.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: AP)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: AP)

Jaipur: Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah Tuesday said it was doubtful whether the Congress leader knows about Rabi and Kharif crops and alleged the Opposition party cannot protect farmers’ interest.

Addressing farmers at a function in Nagaur district of poll-bound Raj-asthan, Mr Shah also said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not give slogans merely for elections and they know how to make them a reality.

He lauded Rajasthan for playing an important role in formation of the Modi government at the Centre with a huge majority. The BJP won all 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the 2014 general elections.

Hailing the Rajasthan voters for giving a full majority to the BJP, Mr Shah said there could have been a “dhulmul sarkar” (weak government) if Rajasthan had not given such a verdict.

The BJP president alleged the Congress can neither protect the country nor its farmers as it has failed to implement the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.

Asking farmers to vote for the BJP, Mr Shah said the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre have worked hard for the agriculture sector and were committed to meet the target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

He said the Modi government has worked for farmers ever since it came to power and has taken many decisions, including launch of soil health card, increase of minimum support price for Rabi and Kharif crops, lowering area covered for calculating compensation of damage to crops from 50 to 33 per cent, and neem-coating of urea.

“To stand with farmers is the nature of the BJP. The BJP government is dedicated to farmers and has worked for them. We want to double farmers’ income by 2022 when the country completes 75 years of independence. Only BJP can do this,” he said.

Targeting Gandhi, he said that it was doubtful that the Congress leader knows when Rabi crops or Kharif crops are grown, referring to the two main crop seasons in the country based on the monsoon.

Mr Shah has been touring different places in Rajasthan where Assem-bly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

Mr Shah said the government has spent more budget on agriculture sector as compared to the former UPA government and the growth rate in agriculture sector in BJP-ruled states was high than that of the Congress-ruled states. He also targeted the Congress over the issue of national security.

Tags: rahul gandhi, amit shah

MOST POPULAR

1

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

2

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

3

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

4

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

5

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham