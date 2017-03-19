The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Mar 19, 2017

 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha have taken India close to Australia’s first-innings total of 451. (Photo: AP) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara's second 150-plus knock takes India to 435/6 at lunch
 
India, Politics

Hinduism is not India, big assault on secularism: Oppn trashes Yogi as UP CM

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 11:57 am IST

The BJP won a record 312 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, excluding 13 seats won by its allies.

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Criticising Yogi Adityanath's selection by BJP as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Saturday said it is a "big assault" on secularism, but his party said it will act as a watchdog of people's interests.

"It is a big assault on secularism in the country. Maybe, the BJP or RSS would like to endorse their cause of Hinduism. India is not Hinduism. Hinduism is not India," Moily pointed out.

"India is built above castes and religions and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) is the very foundation of our secular society. It is the biggest assault ever done on secularism," he further said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Congress Party will continue to act as a watchdog of people's interests and play a constructive role in progress of state of UP".

He also said the prerogative to choose Chief Minister is always of the ruling party. "Excessive delay in arriving at a decision as also the compulsion to create two posts of Deputy CMs reflects a bitter conflict to share spoils of power despite the overwhelming majority of over 300 MLAs."

Surjewala wished the new UP government well and said, "we sincerely hope that BJP government in UP will now rise above rival claims and counter claims for share of power and concentrate upon fulfilling the promises made to people including waiving loans of farmers, reducing electricity tariff, giving cost plus 50 percent of MSP to farmers, creating jobs for UP's youth, reviving UP's industries and undertaking 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'."

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, in a tribute to the new UP chief minister, put out a poem entitled "Tribute to new CM of UP".

"BJP troll brigade obviously demented IQ deficient. What a pity that party could not find intelligent advocates for lost cause," he also tweeted.

In another tweet, former Union Minister Khurshid said, "No more pretence! Yogi Adityanath to sit where Pantji, NDT, Bahugana et al once sat. Great test PM has put BJP trolls to. Explain this. (sic)"

Another former Union Minister Rajiv Shukla said, "There is a question mark on whether Yogi Adityanath will fulfil the three issues of good governance, development and taking everybody along. This will also be a challenge for him and one wonders how he will be able to deliver on these fronts. He will have to find a solution."

Another Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Congratulations UP! Hello media the man you called 'fringe' is now mainstream!."

In another tweet, she said, "The New India Mr Modi spoke about, he is now putting into action with the choice of UP CM. Welcome to the new normal..."

She also said, "Also the 'Vikas ka mukhauta'. The mask is truly off..bring on Shamshaan-Kabristaan, Diwali-Eid narrative".

"How the PM has chosen to interpret the UP results is shown in his selection of the new UP CM #Development. "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Actions speak louder than words(sic)," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a series of tweets, questioning Modi’s inclusive agenda.

“This is an assault on India's age-old "Ganga jamuni tehzeeb" -- a fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures,” said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, adding that he was ‘not surprised’ and that this is the meaning of Modi’s ‘New India’.

Tags: yogi adityanath, bjp, up elections, congress, aimim
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

