Rahul Gandhi should announce name of leader of grand alliance: Amit Shah

'We have a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism,' Shah said at the Shakti Kendra Sammelan of BJP workers from Jaipur and Sikar. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipur: Asking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to announce the name of the leader of the opposition alliance, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said the grand alliance was moving forward only on the slogan of "Modi hatao".

Addressing party workers here after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, he said the Narendra Modi government will not let the sacrifice of jawans go in vain.

BJP President Amit Shah in Jaipur: Entire nation is standing in support with the families of the 45 martyrs like a rock. BJP’s Narendra Modi govt will not let this sacrifice be wasted. Appropriate answer would be given by our army for the sacrifices by our martyrs. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/9SyF1uewrM — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

"We have a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism," Shah said at the Shakti Kendra Sammelan of BJP workers from Jaipur and Sikar. The BJP, he said, doesn't get disappointed by defeat or arrogant in victory and is in politics only to serve the people, he added. The 2019 general elections are important for the BJP as well as for India, Shah said.