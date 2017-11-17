The Asian Age | News

Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits in Gujarat worry Muslims

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 2:30 am IST

Mostly it is the BJP which has to face criticism for trying to polarise a poll going state on the communal lines.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi inside inside Lord Shiva temple at Thara in Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress scion Rahul Gandhi’s “temple visits” in poll-bound Gujarat have brought cheer to the BJP camp. Feedback reaching the BJP suggests that the Muslim population has been left confused with Congress’ “soft Hindutva” strategy in this poll bound state.

Mostly it is the BJP which has to face criticism for trying to polarise a poll going state on the communal lines. In Gujarat, where the ruling BJP is facing a tough fight this time, crucial polls are scheduled in December. Muslims are nearly 10 percent of the total population in Gujarat whose politics has mostly been bipolar. Elections to Gujarat’s 182-seat Assembly will be held on December 9 and 14.

The BJP is now awaiting Prime Minister Naredra Modi, who is scheduled to address more than two dozen rallies in the state to counter Congress’s aggressive campaign. While development is BJP’s main poll plank, the Congress is highlighting anti-incumbency and finding holes in BJP’s development model. PAAS leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani are also seen siding with the Congress but BJP’s poll managers feel the duo’s will dent Congress’s poll prospects.  

Not taking any chance, the BJP leadership is likely to axe some of its senior leaders and field new faces this time. Speculation is rife that most MLAs, who have completed three or four terms in the assembly, will not be fielded by the BJP. The party leadership also wants atleast one female candidate in each district. The state BJP is abuzz that former chief minister Anandiben Patel’s daughter Anar and slain party leader Haren Pandya’s wife Jagruti, could be fielded by the saffron party. Ms Anandiben Patel had earlier informed the party leadership that she would not like to contest as she has crossed the party’s unofficial age bar of 75 years.

BJP’s central election committee (CEC) had met on Wednesday to decide candidates names for the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase. The CEC was also attended by Mr Modi, state core group including chief minister Vijay Rupnai and headed by Mr Shah.

Sources said BJP’s state core group had finalised a panel of three names from each constituency and now the final decision will be taken by party president Amit Shah.

