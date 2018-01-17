The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018

India, Politics

Shivraj Singh Chouhan caught on camera slapping man at roadshow

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 6:32 am IST

Chouhan was also seen grabbing the youth by his hand and pushing him back before resuming his march.

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: A video showing Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slapping a youth surfaced on Tuesday, landing him in an unsavoury controversy.

The purported incident occurred when the chief minister was leading a roadshow in Dhar district’s Sardarpur Nagar on Sunday to canvass for ruling BJP candidates in the local civic body polls, scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Dhar district superintendent of police (SP) Virendra Kumar Singh, however, said he was not aware of any such incident. “I am not aware of any such incident. Also, no one has reported such an incident to the police. I was present at the chief minister’s event that took place in Sardarpur on January 14,” Mr Singh told this newspaper on Tuesday.

The undated video clip, however, showed the chief minister suddenly losing cool and giving the unidentified youth tight slaps twice when the latter pushed him repeatedly during the roadshow.

Mr Chouhan was also seen grabbing the youth by his hand and pushing him back before resuming his march.

Unconfirmed reports said that the youth was part of his personal security accompanying him on the occasion.

Sources said the incident took place when the youth was pushed by the BJP workers who were surging ahead to take a selfie with the CM.

Mr Chouhan, never known to lose his cool even in adverse situations, had reportedly taken the police and party workers by surprise.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, personal security

