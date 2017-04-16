Triple Talaq: Modi pushes 'new India' mantra, bats for 'Muslim sisters'

During a discussion on the National Commission for Backward Classes, Modi said the party should hold conferences for 'backward Muslims'.

Bhubaneswar: Asserting that triple talaq was a menace crippling the lives of Muslim women in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to attack the issue on a grass-root level.

"Our Muslim sisters deserve justice. We should try to solve this issue at the district level. We should also proceed on the formula of a new India. We can't simply move forward on a slow pace, but charge ahead with full speed," the Prime Minister said during the BJP National Executive Meeting in Bhubaneswar.

During a discussion on the National Commission for Backward Classes, Prime Minister suggested that the party should hold conferences for 'backward Muslims'.

Making an intervention during the discussion on the motion for granting constitutional status to the national commission for backward classes, the Prime Minister highlighted that there are sections among Muslims, who are backward, adding that they should be included in the discussion over backward classes.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday stated that those who give triple talaq without the reasons prescribed by the Sharia law will face social boycott.

The Board further noted that there has been misunderstanding on this issue, and that it will issue a code of conduct on it.

The AIMPLB, which has opposed the PILs filed against the triple talaq in the Supreme Court, had earlier on Wednesday said the board will do away with the practice of verbal divorce in one-and-a half years, adding there is no need for government interference.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court will start hearing from May 11 the petitions against triple talaq.

The court will hear pleas filed by several Muslim women challenging the practice under which men can divorce their wives instantly by uttering the word talaq thrice.