AAP Punjab chief terms Kejriwal’s apology to Majithia as ‘letdown’, resigns

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had apologised for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against ex-Punjab min Bikram Singh Majithia.

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday resigned as the AAP's Punjab chief, a day after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia drew flak from state unit leaders. (Photo: PTI)
Chandigarh: Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday resigned as the AAP's Punjab chief, a day after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia drew flak from state unit leaders.

Mann announced his decision to resign on Twitter. "I am resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an 'Aam Aadmi' of Punjab," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had on Thursday tendered an apology for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against former Punjab minister Majithia. In his apology, Kejriwal said he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded.

Also read: 'Meek surrender’: Kejriwal apologises to ex-Punjab min over drugs charge

However, the "meek surrender" drew flak from Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit leaders who termed Kejriwal's step a "letdown".

AAP leaders in New Delhi, however, said the move was to shed court cases, in which the party convenor finds himself mired, and hinted that a similar course could be adopted in the defamation case filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Hinting at snapping alliance with the AAP, Lok Insaf Party leader Simarjit Singh Bains termed the Delhi CM's move as betrayal to people of Punjab.

"This is a non-issue, probably there is a back-door dealing behind it. Our MLAs will sit together and take a collective decision," he said.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also slammed Kejriwal for the act saying that it exposes cheap politics by the AAP. She said the party was spreading false propaganda.

"They build their entire election campaign (in Punjab) on a lie, good that he has accepted his lies," she added.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also voiced his concern and said, "Many people are unhappy (with Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Bikram Singh Majithia). I hope justice will be done as people like BS Majithia deserve to be in jail," he said.

(With agency inputs)

