34 Nagaland MLAs to ask governor to drop CM

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 16, 2017, 2:25 am IST
The NPF has 48 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang
Guwahati: At least 34 MLAs of the ruling Nagaland Peoples’ Front (NPF) on Wednesday signed a memorandum seeking the removal of chief minister T.R. Zeliang, and extended their support to party president Shurhozelie Liezietsu as the state’s new chief minister.

The MLAs have decided to call on Nagaland governor P.B. Acharya on Thursday to submit their memorandum, an act of no-confidence that is bound to trigger change of guard in Nagaland.

The NPF has 48 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. The ruling alliance government led by Mr Zeliang has the support of eight Independent MLAs. The BJP has four MLAs.

Though, Mr Zeliang could not be contacted for his reaction, a senior minister of the state said that the issue was discussed in a Cabinet meeting but Mr Zeliang seemed reluctant to step down, referring to the advice of a Union minister not to relinquish his post.

A change of chief minister has been talked about since Mr Zeliang announced civic bodies elections with 33 per cent reservation for women, triggering agitation and the demand for his resignation by the state’s powerful tribal bodies.

Tribal groups — under the banner of Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) — intensified their agitation after Mr Zeliang refused to step down.

Sources in the NPF said that a change of guard is the only option to bring calm in the state. Sources also said that the signature campaign was led by Rajya Sabha MP K.G. Kenye

