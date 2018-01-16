The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 | Last Update : 07:19 AM IST

India, Politics

Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav plans anti-BJP alliance

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jan 16, 2018, 6:26 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2018, 6:27 am IST

The ruling JD-U and BJP have already dubbed end of political life for RJD chief Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: File)
Patna: Trouble for RJD chief Lalu Yadav is far from over as another verdict in the fodder scam case is expected on January 24. Sources claim that verdict in all three pending fodder scam cases in which he figures as an accused is expected within six months.

The ruling JD-U and BJP have already dubbed end of political life for RJD chief Yadav, who is currently languishing in jail and seeking bail from Ranchi high court in the Deoghar treasury case.

However, party insiders claim that Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav is now planning to forge an alliance with anti-BJP forces in other states on the lines of grand secular alliance which had led to a massive defeat of the NDA during 2015 assembly elections in Bihar.  

On Monday, after he met his father inside Birsa Munda Jail, Tejashwi Yadav gave hints that he is trying to rope in other opposition parties to join the Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand.

This was Tejashwi Yadav’s first meeting with Lalu Yadav after his conviction in the fodder scam case.

“I was allowed to meet him for only for five minutes. All of us are worried about his health and wanted to know whether he is taking his medicines on time. He is a heart patient and has undergone a heart surgery”, Tejashwi Yadav said.

He further added that “after January 15, our party will hold public meetings across Bihar and spread the message of Lalu Yadav. He is a mass leader and no one can match his standards not just in Bihar but in other states as well. We are trying to expand the grand secular alliance and want all anti-BJP forces to unite against the BJP.”

Tags: lalu yadav, tejashwi yadav, anti-bjp alliance

