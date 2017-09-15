Modi, Abe launch India’s 1st bullet train project; 15 pacts to widen ties

The North Korean nuclear programme that threatens Japan too was also condemned by both countries.

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Launching the ambitious Rs 1.10 lakh crore project for India’s first bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai that will run at a maximum speed of 350 kmph covering the 508-km stretch in under three hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe later held wide-ranging talks after which the two nations signed 15 agreements to further broadbase their strategic partnership, including defence and trade ties and civil nuclear energy cooperation. Strongly pitching for a “zero- tolerance” approach towards terrorism, India and Japan also agreed to strengthen cooperation against terror groups like Al Qaeda and Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT), and most importantly, named Pakistan, with the joint statement saying: “The two Prime Ministers also called for Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, including those of the November 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai and the 2016 terrorist attack in Pathankot.” In the backdrop of China flexing its muscles both against India and Japan, the “importance of freedom of navigation was emphasised”, while the two countries resolved to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific area. The North Korean nuclear programme that threatens Japan too was also condemned by both countries.

Apart from joint military exercises, “future research collaboration in the area of Unmanned Ground Vehicles and Robotics” is also proposed, while “Japan’s readiness to provide its state-of-the-art US-2 amphibian aircraft was appreciated”. A working group is also expected to be set up to boost civil nuclear energy cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi described the bullet train project, which is expected to be completed by 2022 and will cut travel time between the two cities from seven hours to less than three, as a “big gift from Japan to India”.

Addressing crowds gathered at the Athletics Stadium in Sabarmati for the event, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe said the Indo-Japan partnership was special, strategic and global. “A strong India is in Japan’s interest and a strong Japan is in India’s interest,” Mr Abe said after the two leaders pressed a button, unveiling a plaque. “My good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a farsighted leader. He took a decision two years ago to bring a high-speed train in India and to create a new India,” he added.

Congratulating the people of India, Mr Modi said this was a “a bold step towards realising an old dream of a bullet train”. Lauding Japan, he said the country was such a friend that it gave a loan of Rs 88,000 crores at 0.1 per cent interest for the project. Taking a dig at the Opposition, Mr Modi said: “When earlier I talked about the bullet train, they (the Opposition) used to say it was big talk, and now when it has come, they are saying what is the need for it.” He added: “Our stress is now on high-speed connectivity, which will improve speed, reduce distance and ensure economic progress,” he added.

“The two Prime Ministers welcomed the commencement of the project on the ground at the Sabarmati Station for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, which will be an important symbol of a new era marked by the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. Expressing satisfaction at the steady progress, they directed their teams to multiply their efforts for achieving the target schedule. The two Prime Ministers welcomed the exchange of notes for 100 billion yen as the first ODA loan for the MAHSR project,” the joint statement said.

The naming of Pakistan on the issue of terrorism in the joint statement was also another victory for India and a setback for Pakistan. “The two Prime Ministers also condemned in the strongest terms the growing menace of terrorism and violent extremism... They also called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists. They underlined the need for all countries to ensure their territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries... The two Prime Ministers also called for Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, including those of the November 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai and the 2016 terrorist attack in Pathankot. They looked forward to the convening of the fifth India-Japan consultation on terrorism and to strengthening cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including Al Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and their affiliates,” the joint statement added.

In a veiled reference to Chinese military assertiveness, it said: “The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed the importance of the freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in accordance with international laws.” When asked why the South China Sea was not named in the joint statement unlike earlier ones, foreign secretary S. Jaishankar told reporters later the South China Sea was part of the Indo-Pacific region which has found mention.

On North Korea, the statement said: “The two Prime Ministers condemned in the strongest terms North Korea’s continued development of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, including the latest nuclear test conducted by North Korea on 3 September as well as its uranium enrichment activities.”

On Indo-Japanese defence ties, the joint statement said: “The two Prime Ministers noted recent progress in bilateral cooperation on defence equipment and technology, including commencement of the technical discussion for the future research collaboration in the area of Unmanned Ground Vehicles and Robotics. Japan’s readiness to provide its state-of-the-art US-2 amphibian aircraft was appreciated as symbolising the high degree of trust between the two countries. Also mentioned was ‘the possibility of joint field exercises between the Indian Army and Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Forces in 2018’, and reciprocal visits by air assets to each other’s country.”

On Japanese funding for economic projects in India, it said: “The two Prime Ministers welcomed the expansion of Japan’s FDI in India under the India-Japan Investment Promotion Partnership, committed to by both sides in 2014... The two Prime Ministers welcomed the signing of the memorandum of cooperation on the joint development of the ‘Japan and India Special Program for Make in India’ in Mandal-Becharaj-Khoraj, Gujarat, as a regional development project driven by manufacturing cluster.”

On civil nuclear energy cooperation, it said “the two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction at the entry into force of the agreement” between India and Japan “for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy” and also “looked forward to a working group to strengthen bilateral cooperation in this field”.

The 15 agreements signed included one to enhance connectivity and promote development projects in India’s northeastern region and an aviation-related one on open skies between India and Japan, wherein Indian and Japanese airlines can operate an unlimited number of flights to selected cities of each other’s countries.