Yogi Adityanath now scraps SP’s cycle tracks

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 2:02 am IST

CM also cancels Samajwadi pension scheme launched by Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has scrapped the Samajwadi Pension Scheme and decided to dismantle the cycle tracks built during the Samajwadi regime —two ambitious projects of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr Adityanath has also directed the officials to conduct an inquiry to find out whether those getting benefits under the scheme were eligible for pension or not. The report is to be submitted within one month.

Under the Samajwadi Pension scheme, 55 lakh poor women in the state were given Rs 500 per month.

The chief minister gave the order late on Wednesday during a presentation made before him by the social welfare department.

The chief minister also directed the officials to verify the beneficiaries of all such schemes and programmes and link them with schemes of the Central government so that they could be implemented effectively.

Interestingly, the CM has asked the officials to present a proposal in the Cabinet after reviewing the schemes and programmes to double the monthly amount of the pension given to physically challenged, widows and the aged.

Mr Adityanath further said the possibility of organising mass marriages of Scheduled Caste girls should also be considered as it would encourage dowry-less marriages. He said that this scheme would be renamed as Shaadi Anudan Yojana instead of the Samajwdai Kanyadan Yojana.

The chief minister asked officials to remove the deficiencies in the scholarship schemes for Scheduled Caste students and ensure that no complaints are received about this scheme.

He also clarified that before granting financial assistance to victims of physical violence and exploitation, it should be ensured that this facility will not be misused.

To help people belonging to Tharu tribe and also other tribes living in various districts of the state, Mr Adiytyanath asked the officials to formulate a special welfare scheme and also make arrangement for education of their children.

The CM also directed the officials to review doubling the pension amount.

