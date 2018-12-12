The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, Politics

Will support Congress in MP, Rajasthan to keep BJP out of power: Mayawati

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 11:23 am IST

BSP won two seats in 230-seat MP assembly, in which Cong has emerged largest party but is 2 short of majority mark of 116.

She also added that though BSP doesn’t agree with many of Congress’s policies but have agreed to support in Madhya Pradesh and if required they will extend support in Rajasthan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 She also added that though BSP doesn’t agree with many of Congress’s policies but have agreed to support in Madhya Pradesh and if required they will extend support in Rajasthan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today said that BSP would support the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, to keep BJP out of power.

“Results show that people in states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were totally against the BJP and its anti-people policies. As a result, voters chose Congress due to lack of other major alternatives,” said BSP chief.

She also added that though BSP doesn’t agree with many of Congress’s policies but have agreed to support in Madhya Pradesh and if required they will extend support in Rajasthan.

The BSP has won two seats in the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly, in which the Congress has emerged the largest party but is two short of the majority mark of 116.

The BJP is not far behind, with 109 seats.

Tags: mayawati, congress, madhya pradesh assembly elections, rajasthan assembly elections, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bomb threat at Facebook, campus evacuated

2

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

3

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

4

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

5

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham