The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

India, Politics

Yashwant Sinha flays BJP’s defence of Jay Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 12, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2017, 7:03 am IST

The former Union finance minister said the high moral ground the BJP had taken all these years, appears to have been lost.

Yashwant Sinha
 Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi: A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the criminal defamation case filed by BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah against a news portal to October 16 as the complainant's advocate was not present in the court.

While the BJP had attacked the author of the news article against Mr Jay Shah and called the article as “malicious,” veteran leader Yashwant Sinha criticised his party’s defence of Mr Jay.

The former Union finance minister said the high moral ground the BJP had taken all these years, appears to have been lost. Mr Jay had filed the defamation case over an article carried by a news portal, claiming that his firm’s turnover grew exponentially after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

One of the lawyer’s for Mr Jay on Wednesday sought time from additional chief metropolitan magistrate S.K. Gadhvi, saying senior advocate S.V. Raju could not be present in the court as he was busy in the high court. The court then adjourned the hearing to October 16.

Meanwhile, Mr  Sinha, who had recently criticised the Modi government for the current economic slowdown, objected to filing of a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against the news portal. Mr Sinha, who was in Patna, said that such an attempt to suppress the voice of the media was avoidable.

“I will like to say that the manner in which a certain Union minister jumped to the defence of Mr Jay was not called for. He is a central minister not a chartered accountant of Mr Jay,” Mr Sinha said, referring to Union minister Piyush Goyal's defence of Mr Jay. “The high moral ground we have acquired all these months and years appears to have been lost,” he said.

Tags: amit shah, modi government, yashwant sinha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch out! Lice may be all over your Halloween costume

2

Earth to witness asteroid swingby over the southern sky on Thursday

3

Female surgeons better at not killing you compared to male surgeons: Study

4

This robot is a masseuse in a Singapore clinic

5

Video: Watch what happens when online trolls bully in real life

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham